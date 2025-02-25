The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night at Kia Center. Darius Garland is questionable on the team's injury report due to a left hip contusion.

Here's everything we know about Garland's injury and playing status vs. the Magic.

Darius Garland injury status vs. Magic

The Cavs listed Garland as questionable for Sunday's 129-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies before ruling him out. However, head coach Kenny Atkinson was hopeful that the star guard would return for the Magic matchup.

“My amateur opinion is this is probably one [game without Garland],” Atkinson said. “It's not going to be long term. I think I'd anticipate him being ready very, very soon. I'm not going to guarantee next game, but I'd say [it's] trending that way.”

Another questionable tag gives Garland a chance to suit up for Monday's game.

Garland has been at the center of the Cavs' success this season. The All-Star point guard has averaged 21.3 points and 6.7 assists on 49/43/87 shooting splits. He's posted a career-high 58.9 effective field goal percentage, the NBA's seventh-highest among 55 players attempting at least 15 shots per game.

The Cavs remain the NBA's hottest team, winning seven straight and 11 of their last 12. They hold the league's best record at 47-10, one game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Magic have won five of their last eight following a 2-11 stretch in January. They sit seventh in the Eastern Conference at 29-30, 3.5 games behind the surging Detroit Pistons for sixth.

Jamahl Mosley's squad ranks 28th in offense while battling a laundry list of injuries this season. Jalen Suggs will be sidelined for Monday's rematch of last year's first-round playoff series due to a left quad contusion.