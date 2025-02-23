The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for a tough showdown, but they might have to do it shorthanded. As they prepare to face the second-place team in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies, two key players, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are questionable due to injuries sustained in the Cavs' recent home victory over the New York Knicks. As a team that thrives on depth and chemistry. Missing either player could be a significant hurdle, but missing two stars? That could mean an even steeper uphill battle for Cleveland against one of the league’s top teams.

Allen’s injury occurred midway through Friday’s game when he suffered a right index finger injury that forced him to exit early. Initial X-rays came back negative, a promising sign. However, head coach Kenny Atkinson later confirmed that Allen would undergo an MRI for further evaluation. The results haven’t been made public, but the fact that he remains listed as questionable at least leaves the door open for a potential return.

In the locker room postgame, Allen was asked about his condition. But before he could respond, Donovan Mitchell quickly interjected, reassuring reporters that Allen would be “okay.” While Mitchell certainly isn’t a medical professional, his confidence suggests that the Cavs aren’t in a full panic regarding Allen’s availability.

Still, Allen is one of the anchors of Cleveland’s defense and a crucial presence in the paint. Any lingering discomfort or limitations could affect the team’s ability to protect the rim against Memphis’ aggressive style of play.

Darius Garland remains uncertain for the Cavs against the Grizzlies

While Allen’s status remains a question mark, Garland’s situation might be even more worrisome. The star guard suffered a hard fall in the second quarter after being fouled by Karl-Anthony Towns on a drive to the basket. Initially, there was concern he had sustained a head injury, but he stayed in the game, appearing to shake it off.

However, as the game progressed, Garland was uncomfortable. He was seen walking gingerly up and down the court while frequently grabbing at his lower back and hip area. What seemed like a routine fall may have done more damage than initially expected. Now, his status against Memphis is uncertain.

Losing Garland, even for a single game, is a major concern. He’s the team’s primary playmaker and a crucial piece of the Cavs’ offensive engine. Without him, Cleveland will have to rely even more on Mitchell to facilitate the offense. Unfortunately, that could pressure the All-Star guard to carry an even heavier workload.

Can the Cavs’ Depth Hold Up?

The Cavs have built their success this season on their depth. They’ll need every bit of it if Garland and Allen are unable to suit up. Fortunately, the numbers suggest that Cleveland can still be highly effective with Mitchell and Evan Mobley leading the charge.

Lineups featuring Mitchell and Mobley, without Garland and Allen, have been dominant. Those lineups have outscored opponents by 12.5 points per 100 possessions. Their offensive rating in those lineups sits at an impressive 118.6, while their defensive rating of 106.1. Those numbers indicate they can still lock down opponents even without their full arsenal.

Mobley will need to step up in Allen’s absence if the big man is unable to go. Mobley's versatility on both ends of the floor will be key against the Grizzlies. Memphis is a squad that plays with pace and physicality, which has led them to the top of the NBA.

As if the Cavs didn’t already have enough to worry about, Memphis is expected to be at full strength for Sunday’s matchup. The Grizzlies have been one of the most well-balanced teams in the league this season, boasting elite defensive intensity and a dynamic offense that can score in a hurry.

If Cleveland is forced to play without both Garland and Allen, it will take a collective effort from the entire roster to keep pace with a Memphis squad that thrives in transition and can wear teams down over four quarters.

This game could be a grit test for Cleveland

The Cavs have repeatedly shown resilience this season. However, this game might be one of their toughest tests yet. If Garland and Allen are sidelined, it won’t just be about talent—it’ll be about grit, adaptability, and a next-man-up mentality. Mitchell and Mobley have already proven they can carry this team in stretches. But against a powerhouse like Memphis, they’ll need help from role players like Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, and new addition Javote Green to step up in a big way.