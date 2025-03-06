Miami Heat forward Kevin Love’s return to Cleveland was more than just another game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a homecoming, a tribute, and a moment of recognition for a Cavs legend. Stepping onto the Rocket Arena court for the first time in two years, Love was greeted with the kind of ovation reserved for champions.

The Cavs honored him with a stirring tribute video, capturing the highs and lows of his nine-year journey in Cleveland—the sacrifices, the struggles, and ultimately, the triumph of the 2016 championship.

After the tribute video finished, he crowd responded with a deafening standing ovation. It was a collective thank-you to the man who helped deliver the city’s first major sports title in 52 years. As the cheers rained down, Love stepped onto the court, pointed to his ring finger, and soaked in the moment. A silent but powerful nod to the banner, and everything it stands for, hanging above.

Expand Tweet

The tributes didn’t stop there.

After the game, Love confirmed what many had hoped: his No. 0 will one day hang from the rafters in Cleveland, a permanent reminder of his impact on the franchise.

“I look in the mirror and think, where’d the time go?” said Love. “Eight and a half great years in Cleveland. My number will, because I’ve been told, will eventually go up there next to Nick Gilbert.”

Kevin Love's legacy with the Cavs is unforgettable

Both sacrifice and resilience defined love’s tenure with the Cavs. When he arrived in 2014, he willingly set aside his All-NBA status to become the third star alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. The fit wasn’t always perfect, but Love embraced his role. Night in and night out, he helped stretch the floor and dominate the glass. And, in one of the most unforgettable moments in Cleveland sports history, Love locked down Stephen Curry in the closing seconds of Game 7.

After James and Irving left, Love remained, bridging the gap between the championship era and the team’s resurgence. He became the veteran presence guiding young stars like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, culminating in a Sixth Man of the Year-worthy season in 2021-22.

But as the Cavs turned the page toward a new era, Love’s role diminished, and his departure via buyout in 2023 was bittersweet. He landed in Miami, helping the Heat reach the Finals, but Cleveland had already moved forward, now thriving as one of the league’s top teams.

Cleveland will always feel love for Kevin Love

Still, there was never any doubt about the legacy Love left behind. He is more than just a champion. He's a beloved figure in the city. A player who endured the full spectrum of NBA highs and lows in a Cavs uniform. And on this night, although he was wearing the opponent's colors, Cleveland made sure he knew it.

“We [the 2016 team] have a group chat that we speak to every single day. You say the word brotherhood? You win together. That’s what it creates,” said Love. “And what it meant to the city after 52 years without having a major sports team win a championship. It’s tough to put into words what that means to all of us — and we’re coming up on 10 years now. It’s just crazy.”

A decade may soon separate Cleveland from that historic night in 2016, but the echoes of that victory still linger. Love confirmed to Angel Gray of ESPN that if he does go into the Hall of Fame, it’ll be as a Cavalier. It's fitting, since it's the place where he spent nine years of his career. But when Love’s jersey is finally raised to the rafters, it will serve as a lasting testament to the bond between a player and a city that will never forget him.