On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat visited the Cleveland Cavaliers and was on the receiving end of another loss, 115-112, sending them to 29-32 on the year. During the game, the Cavs honored Heat veteran Kevin Love during an intermission, with the fans in attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse showering the 36-year-old forward with some love.

Love, whose personality has been shining through lately especially on social media, decided to play towards the Cavs crowd's affection. Following the pause in the action, the Heat veteran had the perfect gesture, pointing towards his ring finger as a sign of beaming pride for the major role he played in bringing the city of Cleveland its very first NBA championship.

The parting of ways between Love and the Cavs was as ceremonious as it can get; with Cleveland phasing out Love from the rotation amid the emergence of the Evan Mobley/Jarrett Allen partnership back in 2023, they allowed Love to join a Heat team that was in need of some frontcourt depth.

Love would then play a rotation role for the Heat team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2023 where they fell short to the Denver Nuggets in five games. It's not quite clear how much longer Love will be playing in the NBA, but a reunion could be in the cards in the future — with Love playing the Udonis Haslem role for the Cavs.

Kevin Love learned to fit in with the Cavs

When the Cavs traded for Kevin Love in 2014, there was a feeling-out process between him and LeBron James. Love's numbers went down quite noticeably in Cleveland, and he looked like a far cry from the double-double machine that he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But Love learned to buy into his role with the Cavs, and he proceeded to play a crucial role in their championship run in 2016. Who could ever forget the time that he defended Stephen Curry well on a switch in Game 7 of the NBA Finals and forced a three-point attempt that went all glass?

It was fitting that Love's frontcourt partner during the Cavs' heyday, Tristan Thompson, was also in attendance on the opposing team's bench, playing the resident veteran/elder statesman role that every contending team seems to need these days.

With Cleveland being in the middle of their most successful year sans LeBron James, they are bracing for a repeat of their 2016 fortunes, and what better way to stir the pot in that regard by giving someone as important to their championship run back then as Love his due props.