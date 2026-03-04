After teasing several shots of an upcoming sneaker, Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and sponsor Nike recently unveiled her second signature sneaker, the Nike A'Two. First making waves with the Nike A'One in May 2025, A'ja Wilson continues to build her historic resume by joining and elite group of WNBA stars with multiple name-bearing signature models.

A'ja Wilson can widely be considered the best women's basketball player to ever step foot on a court, but she broke new ground with the wildly popular reception of her debut Nike A'One. Releasing in several fresh colorways, the debut model was a solid starting point for what Nike plans to be an ever-expanding series.

Both Wilson and Nike have kept things under wraps in terms of early looks, but Tuesday saw the two sides officially unveil the Nike A'Two in a patented pink colorway, known as Wilson's favorite shade.

A'ja Wilson's Nike A'Two

A new icon takes center stage. The A’Two available May two. pic.twitter.com/EOBmNxBMf3 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) March 3, 2026

Nike A’Two “Pink Beam” drops May 2nd 💕 pic.twitter.com/P80JNbtMFB — INSANE SNEAKER™ (@insanesneaker) March 3, 2026



The all-pink colorway returns on an updated silhouette featuring similar construction and molding to some of the current models Nike Basketball is putting out. The Nike A'Two features and Air Zoom outsole with an aerodynamic molded upper feeding into the shape of the midsole. The shoes feature a mesh tongue and quilted ankle collar, acknowledging a mix of several premium materials utilized throughout.

Finer details will include iridescent Nike Swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides of the sneakers, matching with the Nike A'ja logos stamped on the midsole and tongue. Finally, we see a matching iridescent heel cap for maximum support and stability for the back heel.

The Nike A'Two is scheduled to release May 2, 2026 for an expected retail tag of $145. The shoes will come in adult and GS sizing with adjusted pricing, receiving a formal release on Nike SNKRS app and later becoming available in a wide selection of Nike retailers.

