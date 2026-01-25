There are several impactful NBA players who always seem to be on the cusp of superstardom but just cannot cross into the league's upper echelon. Evan Mobley has yet to gain entry into this elite realm, and consequently, neither have the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-20). The 24-year-old is already an accomplished big man after earning Defensive Player of the Year honors, but fans and pundits alike believe there is another level he can ascend to on offense. Well, he certainly elevated on Saturday.

During Cleveland's road game versus the Orlando Magic (23-20), the Cavs star power forward demonstrated the exact intensity the team needs. Unfazed by Paolo Banchero, Mobley attacked the basket and dunked over the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year. He was animated and unstoppable, doing his best to set the tone early in this intriguing Eastern Conference contest.

Unfortunately, as has been the case this season, Mobley is struggling to stay in offensive rhtyhem. He was 3-of-10 from the field at halftime, misfiring on all three of his 3-point attempts.

Evan Mobley with the POSTER on Paolo Banchero 😳pic.twitter.com/KEeZDXop0B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2026

Donovan Mitchell continues to handle massive responsibilities on offense, scoring 29.0 points on 48.2 percent shooting. He embraces the top role, but he could use another alpha to truly share in his burden. Perhaps Mobley is just destined to have sporadic eruptions. If he never takes the next step in his game, the 2025 All-Star is still an undeniable difference-maker who thrives defensively and still averages 18.0 points per game.

However, if Evan Mobley can evolve into an unquestionably reliable No. 2 to Mitchell, then the Cavs should have a legitimate claim to the Eastern crown. Fans are tired of hypotheticals. They want to see a fully unleashed Mobley moving forward. Fair or not, his offensive consistency could determine Cleveland's ceiling in 2026.

On a more microscopic scale, his performance could decide tonight's outcome in Orlando. The Cavaliers led the Magic 55-48 at the break.