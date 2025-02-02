The Cleveland Cavaliers have maintained their historically hot start, posting an impressive 39-9 record. Already leading the Eastern Conference, Cleveland is mounting another winning streak that should again put the league on notice.

But by now, the Cavs realize that some decisions need to be made by the trade deadline. Theoretically, it'd be wise to keep the same roster for the rest of the season. However, there are some factors that need to be considered.

For this piece, let's take a look at the Cavs' nightmare scenario for 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Cavs' Luxury tax dilemma

One of the concerns that the Cavaliers need to address isn't exactly basketball related but more of a financial one. Currently, Cleveland is at least $1.8 million over the luxury tax threshold. For the 2024-25 season, the luxury tax threshold was set at $170,814,000. Going over the mark means the Cavaliers will be forced to absorb some penalties.

In order to avoid paying up for those hefty penalties, the Cavs front office can make a financial decision to make some roster changes. However, there's a risk of negatively affecting the team's chemistry, which can ultimately threaten their champion chances. In fact, we've seen how the Minnesota Timberwolves favored their financial concerns during the offseason by trading away Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. Fast forward to today, the Western Conference Finalists are suffering the consequences, as they're still struggling to find their footing in the tough Western Conference.

Historically, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has never shied away from paying up luxury tax penalties during the LeBron James era. Let's not forget, he spent $54 million in penalties when Cleveland climbed out of a 1-3 Finals series deficit for the first time in NBA history to capture the 2016 NBA championship. It's safe to say that Gilbert has been willing to shoulder the costs.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will do the same for this edition of the Wine and Gold to give this crew a solid chance to bring home the second NBA championship banner to the city.

Chemistry altering trade(s)

Should the Cavaliers make some moves prior to the trade deadline, whether for basketball or financial concerns, the team must be wary of not making any drastic move to alter the team's current chemistry. It's safe to say that a lot of basketball fans and experts will agree that the Cavaliers' success this year hinges on the team's continuity and chemistry that they've developed for several years. Credit also goes to coach Kenny Atkinson for taking this team to a surprisingly whole new level.

However, the Cavaliers do have some interesting options. The trade market is littered with some potential upgrades and even superstars. It's unlikely that Cleveland will make a major swing for a superstar, which would involve giving up some key players in their core. However, some upgrades may be tempting for the team, especially with the likes of Cameron Johnson, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and etc. available.

The team must decide what to do with Caris LeVert and his $16.6 million contract. Trading him away paves the way for the Wine and Gold to go below the threshold. This makes him the biggest trade asset in the Cavs' roster. However, he's also a major contributor off the bench, averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field overall and 42.0% from beyond the arc.

Trading LeVert or any major rotational piece could come back to bite the Cavaliers down the road. As a result, Cleveland must be careful on who they give up prior to the trade deadline, if ever they decide to make a move.

Failing to beef up the bench

While the Cavs already have an established core, which should make them untouchable at the trade deadline, that doesn't mean the roster is picture perfect to win it all. If there's something that the Cavs can improve on before heading into the latter stretch of the season, it would be their depth. Moreover, with the squad getting hit with injuries, some reinforcements should be considered especially in the frontcourt.

Outside of Dean Wade, the team has been heavily reliant on Tristan Thompson. While Thompson has plenty of playoff experience under his belt, as the only holdover from the 2016 NBA championship team, he's also aging at 33 years old. This year, the 6-foot-9 center is only averaging 1.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 46.3% shooting from the field overall.