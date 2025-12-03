Vanderbilt football is becoming a real deal in the SEC. They are on the verge of making the College Football Playoff this season; however, they need some crucial dominoes to fall in order to get the nod. They are currently 14th in the rankings.

Head coach Clark Lea has turned this program around. Diego Pavia is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and he has helped put this team on the map. You don't go 10-2 in the SEC without being a very good team.

Earlier in the week, the Commodores landed 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who flipped from Georgia to Vandy. That is a program-changing commitment for them, as this could lead to some very special things in the future. Along with Curtis, the Commodores stole another recruit away from a fellow SEC school.

3-star wide receiver Owen Cabell has flipped from Alabama to Vanderbilt. The hometown kid is not going anywhere.

“Thank you God!! I’m staying home! Anchor Down!”

Big-time recruits are headed to Nashville. Hayes Fawcett, who broke the news about Curtis and Cabell, said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that there are more recruits considering flipping from SEC schools to Vanderbilt, following the first two.

“Vanderbilt is doing a great job.. After Jared Curtis flipped from Georgia to Vandy I had a 2027 WR reach out to me.. He committed to Vandy and another WR flipped from Alabama to Vandy today as well” @Hayesfawcett3 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SLjLqxXe9j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 3, 2025

We are at the beginning of a new era for the Commodores. If they can somehow get into the CFP this season, they have the talent to upset a team and make some serious noise. If that does happen, then more recruits could commit to Vanderbilt as the recruits want to be a part of one of the best rising stories in the sport.