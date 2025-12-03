The Chicago Bears are now the No. 1 seed in the NFC ahead of a massive NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Matt LaFleur's team is right behind the Bears in the NFC North standings, and a win could prove to be a difference-maker by the time the regular season ends.

The Bears have a tough test against a talented Packers offense, so it will be interesting to see if they can handle it.

On Wednesday, Chicago head coach Ben Johnson made his feelings clear about the Green Bay offense, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire.

‘Bears coach Ben Johnson on Packers offense: Described Jordan Love as “extremely accurate.” Said the WRs are fast and deep. Warned not to overlook Musgrave as a weapon

Said run game is “heating up.'”

Johnson also said the offense with Jordan Love is a “dangerous problem.”

At the beginning of November, the Packers scored a combined 20 points in two losses against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, they have 27 points against the New York Giants, 23 against the Minnesota Vikings, and 31 against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

So, the offense has been clicking for Jordan Love and the Packers.

On the flip side, Chicago allowed just 15 points against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, but they allowed 28 the week before in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nonetheless, Johnson knows how dangerous this Green Bay offense is, and with a lot at stake, it should make for a thrilling divisional showdown at Lambeau Field.