The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing with fire, and if they don’t refocus, they might get burned. Despite a 13-game winning streak, their 118-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets once again exposed Cleveland's troubling habit. A championship-caliber team shouldn’t have to claw back against a bottom-tier squad. Yet, against the Hornets, that's precisely what the Cavs had to do.

Cleveland has been flirting with danger for a while. Although they kept winning, the Cavs narrowly escaped against the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and Miami Heat. To have their bad habits on full display in Charlotte, one of the NBA's worst teams, is alarming. Moreover, the sluggish starts, uninspired third quarters, and a reliance on late-game heroics come into even clearer focus and throw up several red flags.

The Cavs opened flat, settling for tough shots while allowing Charlotte to get comfortable. An 11-point halftime lead masked their complacency. The third quarter was a disaster, with Cleveland missing six of their first seven shots, letting Charlotte erase the deficit and seize momentum. Down nine with six minutes left, the Cavs needed yet another frantic rally.

Evan Mobley hit a massive three, Darius Garland’s clutch free throws steadied the team, and De’Andre Hunter’s putback layup and defensive stop sealed the win. But it was another unnecessary nail-biter. Cleveland attempted 51 free throws—an absurd stat masking their inefficient offense and defensive lapses, including allowing Miles Bridges to explode for 46 points.

The Cavs cannot afford to come out flat against the Bucks

This pattern isn’t sustainable for the Cavs. If they think they can coast and flip the switch when needed, their upcoming road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks could be a rude awakening. Unlike Charlotte, the Bucks are battle-tested and hungry. If Cleveland isn’t locked in from the start, their streak could end and add further, unnecessary questions with the playoffs looming.

Though the Cavs have beaten Milwaukee three times this season, the margin is misleading. Two games were decided by a combined three points, and in their lone blowout win, the Bucks were missing Damian Lillard. This time, Milwaukee will be out for revenge while defending their home court.

Much will rest on Evan Mobley, who has made major strides this season but has struggled against Giannis Antetokounmpo. To shift the dynamic, Mobley must assert himself, using his improved outside shot to pull Giannis away from the rim. His growth has defined Cleveland’s season, and Sunday is another test of his evolution.

Donovan Mitchell also needs a bounce-back game after a poor shooting night against Charlotte (6-19 FG, 0-6 3PT). When he’s on, the Cavs are dominant. When he’s not, their offense stalls. Against a Bucks team eager to pounce on any weakness, Mitchell must be at his best.

Although they've struggled, Cleveland’s depth still has been its strength and will be tested by Milwaukee. But mindset matters more than depth and talent.

The Bucks, coming off a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, will be locked in. If the Cavs aren't, their streak—and momentum—could come crashing down. The Cavs have played with fire long enough. This tilt with Milwaukee will reveal if Cleveland has learned its lesson. If they haven't, the Bucks will be happy to be the team to make them pay.