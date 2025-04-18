Since the moment Evan Mobley entered the NBA as the third overall pick in 2021, he has been the Cleveland Cavaliers' great hope. Defensively, he wasted no time establishing himself among the league’s elite, anchoring the Cavs’ identity with his defense, length, instincts, and versatility. But the offensive side of his game has been more of a slow burn — a careful evolution that, at last, burst into full bloom this season.

Now, as the 2025 NBA Playoffs begin, the Cavs' hopes of surviving and thriving hinge on one undeniable truth: Evan Mobley must fully embrace his superstar destiny.

The Cavs are confident in Evan Mobley

It’s understandable why Mobley, still just 23, has at times taken a backseat to Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, more seasoned stars who are five and two years his senior, respectively. But the Cavs don’t need Mobley to defer anymore. They need him to dominate. The time for the neutral approach, the “trap,” as head coach Kenny Atkinson calls it, is over.

Mobley’s transformation is real. After averaging 15.7 points per game last season, he’s bumped that to 18.5 this year. He's also seen increases in field goals made and attempted. His three-point shooting, once a question mark, is now a weapon: he’s doubled his attempts from deep and maintained an impressive 37% clip. This isn’t empty stat padding, either. Instead, it’s the product of a renewed mentality.

“I just love his confidence right now,” Atkinson said when asked about Mobley as an outside shooter. “We’ve really pushed him and joked with him and tried to empower him to shoot the ball.”

Confidence can’t be measured. However, with Mobley, it’s easy to see. Where Mobley once hesitated, he now fires without flinching. Instead of forcing tough drives into crowded paint, he’s spotting up from deep. He's punishing defenders who dared him to shoot. This newfound spacing has opened up the Cavs’ offense in ways that weren’t possible in past seasons. The floor is wider, driving lanes are clearer, and the ball moves faster.

Still, the regular season is one thing. The playoffs are another beast entirely.

No more playing it safe when the games matter most

Mobley flashed what he could do on the postseason stage last year, notably dropping 33 points in Game 5 against Boston. Skeptics point out that Kristaps Porziņģis missed that game, but the performance was no less a signal: when Mobley locks in, the moment isn’t too big for him.

The problem is that one standout night isn’t enough. Greatness in the playoffs is about consistency, and if Mobley wants to put the league on notice, he must string together those moments until they become the norm. No more waiting for the “right time” to assert himself. The time is now.

“A lot is on how I produce and my attitude towards the game,” Mobley said. “Try to be locked in as much as possible every single game and go as far as we can.”

Aggressiveness will be non-negotiable. Opposing teams are already crafting their game plans to test Mobley’s resolve. In a recent matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, L.A. threw James Harden, notoriously indifferent on defense, at Mobley. The message was clear: beat us, if you can. Mobley responded by drilling three triples and posting 22 points. He passed that test. Bigger ones await.

In the playoffs, teams will pack the paint and dare Mobley to stay hot from outside. Atkinson is well aware of the stakes.

“Bigger teams are gonna pack the paint on him,” Atkinson said. “He’s gotta take [threes] for us to take that next step. It doesn’t mean we don’t want him to drive. It doesn’t mean we don’t want him to pass. Doesn’t mean we don’t need to have a good variety. But [the three ball is] really important. I think he understands that.”

Evan Mobley will decide the Cavs' championship window

The Cavs' championship window isn’t theoretical, it’s here. Donovan Mitchell is in his prime. Garland is blossoming into a floor general. Jarrett Allen remains a defensive force. The supporting cast is strong. But without Mobley ascending from a complementary star to a primary force, this team will hit its ceiling sooner than it should.

Mobley has all the tools. The length. The touch. The feel. The fire is starting to match the frame. Now comes the part that separates the good from the great: doing it when it matters most.

The East is unforgiving. Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, it’s a gauntlet of proven killers. If Mobley wants to join that pantheon, this is the moment to claim his seat at the table.

The Cavs don't just need Mobley to play well in the playoffs. They need him to own them. To believe, without hesitation, that he can be the best player on the court against anyone.

The future isn’t coming later. It’s here. And it’s up to Evan Mobley to seize it.