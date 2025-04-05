From the opening tip, Evan Mobley made one thing clear: this wasn’t going to be a typical night — not for him, and not for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Against the shorthanded but scrappy San Antonio Spurs, Mobley came out blazing, drilling three straight three-pointers to begin the game, then punishing defenders in the paint, before stepping out once more to bury a fourth triple before the first quarter even ended.

It was the kind of aggressive, dominant display that Cavs fans and coaches have dreamed of since Mobley entered the league. In his third season, he’s now making it reality. His 18-point first quarter blitz was a clinic in versatility. From the perimeter to the post, Mobley dictated every inch of the court, helping the Cavs pour in 38 first-quarter points and tie a franchise record with 10 made threes in a single frame.

And for all the praise Mobley has rightfully earned as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, it’s his offensive evolution that has Cleveland believing something even bigger is possible.

The Cavs' 114–113 win over the Spurs wasn’t just a narrow escape. It was a showcase of how far Mobley has come. It also shows how close Cleveland is to claiming the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. The victory lowered the Cavs' magic number to just one, with the top spot hanging tantalizingly within reach.

Mobley’s full stat line told the story: 25 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and a steal in 37 minutes. But the way he got there was just as telling. All season, he’s shown a hunger to attack mismatches — bulldozing smaller defenders in the paint and exploiting bigger, slower opponents with confident range. Against San Antonio, that playbook was executed to perfection.

Cleveland's supporting cast helped seal the win

Cleveland led by as many as 23 points late in the second quarter. But as has often been the case for this resilient Spurs squad, they didn’t go quietly. Despite missing key players like Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio clawed back. Devin Vassell scored 24. Harrison Barnes added 23. And Rookie of the Year frontrunner Stephon Castle delivered a near triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.

By the 90-second mark in the fourth quarter, what had once looked like a runaway win had become a white-knuckle affair. Cleveland’s lead was down to two. Then one. A Donovan Mitchell layup was blocked. A Darius Garland three clanged off the iron. Suddenly, with 4.6 seconds left, the Spurs had the ball — and the chance to steal a game that felt like it was Mobley’s from the opening possession.

Barnes got the final look. He drove hard into the lane and lofted a shot that bounced off the back of the rim as time expired.

It wasn’t the emphatic finish Cleveland might’ve envisioned. But it was enough. The Cavs escaped — and in the standings, that’s all that matters.

Mitchell paced the team with 26 points. Garland chipped in 19. Jarrett Allen, who has proudly aimed to play all 82 games this season, logged 15 minutes in the first half before sitting the rest — a strategic rest plan agreed upon with team medical staff to keep him fresh for the postseason grind.

The Cavs are closer to clinching top honors

The Cavs will need help from around the league to officially secure the East’s top seed. A Phoenix victory over Boston would’ve sealed it, but the Suns came up short. Still, with just one game separating Cleveland from that coveted spot, the momentum is real.

And Mobley is leading the charge.

His emergence as a two-way force has transformed this Cavaliers team from a fringe contender into a legitimate threat. No longer merely the team that plays hard-nosed defense and leans on Mitchell to generate offense, Cleveland is evolving into a multi-pronged juggernaut — and Mobley is the key unlocking it all.

This wasn’t just a win. It was a statement. Not only from a team on the cusp of Eastern Conference supremacy, but from a player who looks more and more like the future face of the franchise.

The Cavs didn’t clinch anything on Friday night — at least not officially. But if Mobley continues to dominate like this, a playoff run through the East — and maybe even beyond — might not just be a dream anymore. It might be destiny.