The Cleveland Cavaliers asserting their dominance in the Eastern Conference this season isn't even the most headline-grabbing moment that's happened to them. It's when they signed 6'10” power forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a 2-way contract on March 2, capping off one of the most unconventional routes to the NBA.

As most future NBA players get their first taste of national exposure playing high school basketball or AAU, Tomlin had neither. Instead of playing against the best high school players in the nation, Tomlin harnessed his basketball skills playing basketball at Rucker Park with his friends.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin's path to the NBA is unlike any other

Tomlin first played organized basketball in 2018 when he enrolled in a prep school. With no major college offers, he started his college basketball career playing for Monroe CC Tribunes, a junior college in New York City.

In his first season, the future Cavaliers forward averaged 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and shot 56.6 percent from the field in 25 games. From there, he moved on to play his next two years with the Chipola Indians, a junior college in Florida. Posting similar averages to his time with the Tribunes, Tomlin earned a scholarship to play for Kansas State.

After leading the Wildcats to an elite eight appearance in 2023, Tomlin ran into a bit of controversy. An altercation at a Manhattan bar led to an indefinite suspension for disorderly conduct. In an effort to maximize his college eligibility, Tomlin transferred mid-season to the Memphis Tigers. In 21 games, Tomlin averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin goes undrafted in 2024 NBA draft

While Tomlin went undrafted, his efforts were enough for the Cavaliers to give him a spot on their summer league roster. After Tomlin failed to make the final roster, the Cavaliers assigned him to their G-League affiliate.

After 15 games, the Cavaliers signed him to a 10-day contract that eventually led to a 2-way deal less than a month later.

In his first NBA game, the Harlem native even scored his first points with his family in attendance playing against his hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin never thought this could be possible a few years ago. Now he has a chance to add another chapter to what's been one of the best stories of the entire 2024-25 season.