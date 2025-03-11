On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to push their winning streak to 15 games in the process. Cavs star Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable with left groin soreness. Here's everything we know about Mitchell's injury and his playing status vs the Nets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Donovan Mitchell playing status vs Nets

Given his current designation as questionable, there is some doubt as to whether or not Donovan Mitchell will be able to suit up for Tuesday's home clash with the Nets. Joining Mitchell on the injury report is De'Andre Hunter, who is also listed as questionable due to an illness, while Ty Jerome will miss the contest, as the Cavaliers are opting to rest him.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without point guard D'Angelo Russell due to right ankle injury management, but have a a fairly clean injury report outside of that.

The Cavaliers have not lost a game in well over a month, currently sitting with a 14-game winning streak as the season enters its home stretch. Mitchell has seen a slight dip in his statistics over the last month but it hasn't mattered in the slightest, as the Cavaliers' trade deadline acquisition of De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks has paid immense dividends thus far.

Skeptics are still wondering whether the Cavaliers have what it takes to dethrone the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics in the East, the team who gave Cleveland their last loss all the way back on February 4. However, the Cavaliers have since defeated the Celtics–in Boston, no less–in order to alleviate some of those concerns heading into the postseason.

In any case, the Cavaliers and Nets are slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET from Cleveland.