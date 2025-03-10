ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Tuesday's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers pits two teams on opposite trajectories. The Nets, mired in a losing skid, are positioning themselves for a favorable lottery spot. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are riding a 13-game win streak, showcasing their dominance with a 53-10 record. The Nets will face a formidable challenge against Cleveland's potent offense, led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Despite their recent struggles, the Nets' Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson will need to step up if they hope to upset the surging Cavaliers.

Here are the Nets-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Cavaliers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +830

Cleveland Cavaliers: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets, despite their recent struggles, have the potential to surprise the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. One key factor is their ability to adapt and find scoring opportunities against strong defenses. Players like Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton have shown flashes of brilliance, and if they can maintain consistency, they could challenge Cleveland's stout defense. Additionally, the Nets have been in tough situations before and have managed to pull off upsets when least expected. Their resilience and determination could play a significant role in keeping the game competitive.

Another crucial aspect is the Cavaliers' recent schedule and potential fatigue. Cleveland has been on a remarkable winning streak, but this could lead to complacency or exhaustion. If the Nets can exploit any lapses in focus or energy from the Cavaliers, they might be able to cover the spread or even secure a win. Furthermore, Brooklyn's defense has shown moments of brilliance, particularly with Nic Claxton's presence in the paint. If they can limit Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland's scoring opportunities, the Nets could pull off a surprising performance and make the game a closely contested affair. This combination of factors makes the Nets a viable choice to cover or potentially upset the Cavaliers.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to win and cover the spread against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, continuing their dominant season. The Cavaliers boast the league’s best record at 53-10 and are riding a 13-game win streak, showcasing their ability to win even under suboptimal circumstances, such as their narrow victory over Charlotte despite a poor shooting night. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland form one of the most skilled backcourts in the NBA, capable of explosive scoring and playmaking. Their chemistry will be pivotal against a struggling Nets team that lacks consistent offensive firepower.

Cleveland’s statistical dominance further supports their ability to cover the spread. They rank second in points per game (123.1) and field goal percentage (49.5%), while holding opponents to just 111.7 points per game1. Their defense, anchored by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, excels at limiting second-chance opportunities and protecting the rim. Against a Nets team on a losing skid, Cleveland’s depth and versatility should overwhelm Brooklyn. With Mitchell and Garland leading the charge, supported by Mobley’s interior presence, the Cavaliers are well-equipped to secure a decisive victory and extend their streak.

Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

In Tuesday's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cavaliers are likely to extend their winning streak to 14 games. Cleveland's potent offense, led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, will face a Nets defense that has struggled to contain high-scoring opponents. The Cavaliers' ability to shoot from both inside and outside, combined with their strong ball movement, should allow them to maintain a high scoring pace throughout the game. On the defensive end, the Cavaliers will look to exploit the Nets' inconsistent offense. Brooklyn has struggled to find consistent scoring sources beyond Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton, and their lack of depth will be tested against Cleveland's well-rounded roster.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will provide a strong interior presence, limiting the Nets' opportunities in the paint and forcing them to rely on outside shooting. If the Nets can't get hot from beyond the arc, they may find themselves in a significant hole early. Given these factors, the Cavaliers are poised to win comfortably. However, the Nets' desperation and potential for a strong shooting night could keep the game within reach. Still, Cleveland's overall talent and momentum make them the clear favorites to win and cover the spread.

Final Nets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -17.5 (-110), Over 224 (-110)