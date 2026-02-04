The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road Wednesday to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the third game of their West Coast road trip. Because the blockbuster trade swap isn't finalized yet, James Harden is listed as out for the Clippers, and Darius Garland will miss his ninth straight game for the Cavs.

Evan Mobley will also remain sidelined with a left calf strain for the fourth consecutive contest, but Cleveland will have new acquisitions Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder available to make their respective debuts.

James Harden, Darius Garland's injury statuses for Cavs vs. Clippers

When it comes to the question of whether James Harden and Darius Garland are playing tonight in the Cavs vs. Clippers matchup, the answer is no. Until the trade is made official by the league, logistically, each has to be on their previous team's injury report. Both have obviously been ruled out.

Harden has missed the last two games for personal reasons; he is out again on the same grounds for LA currently despite being bound for Cleveland. He has already broken his silence on the trade request, how he feels about the Cavs, and where their franchise is headed.

Garland is reportedly set to make his Clippers debut after the NBA All-Star break as he recovers from a right great toe sprain that he suffered on January 14 in Philadelphia. The latest setback, basically the same injury on a different foot, is one of many reasons why the Cavs decided to move on from Garland.

Ellis and Schroder are set to play for the Cavs for the first time since the De'Andre Hunter trade with the Sacramento Kings. A left calf strain has kept Mobley off the floor since January 26. Cleveland will also be without Max Strus, who has yet to make his Cleveland season debut, and newcomer Emanuel Miller.

Aside from Bradley Beal and Chris Paul, the Clippers won't have two-way guard TyTy Washington.

Cavs injury report

Darius Garland: OUT (right great toe sprain)

Evan Mobley: OUT (left calf strain)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Emanuel Miller: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Clippers injury report

James Harden: OUT (personal reasons)

TyTy Washington: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Bradley Beal: OUT (left hip fracture)

Chris Paul: OUT (not with team)