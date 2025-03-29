Mar 29, 2025 at 9:49 AM ET

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Chicago Bulls on Saturday to conclude a four-game road trip. However, are Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Here is everything we know about the Mavericks stars' injury statuses.

Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford injury statuses vs. Bulls

According to the NBA injury report, Davis (left adductor strain) is probable. Meanwhile, Lively (right ankle stress fracture) and Gafford (right knee sprain) are both listed as doubtful.

Gafford and Lively were upgraded to doubtful after being listed as out on other injury reports. As for AD, he was listed as questionable before the Mavericks' last game before being made available, so his probable status suggests he is also trending in the right direction.

The Mavericks defeated the Orlando Magic 101-92 on Thursday. Dallas now holds a 2-1 record on their current road trip. They would love to add another victory against the Bulls on Saturday night.

When it comes to the question of if Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is currently uncertain.

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavericks have 10 players listed on the injury report.

Anthony Davis (left adductor strain): Probable

Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain): Doubtful

Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture): Doubtful

Caleb Martin (right hip strain): Probable

PJ Washington (left ankle sprain): Questionable

Brandon Williams (low back tightness): Probable

Kai Jones (left hip contusion): Questionable

Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain/ACL tear): Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery): Out

Dante Exum (left hand fracture): Out

Bulls' injury report

The Bulls have six players listed on Saturday's injury report.