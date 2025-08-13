The Philadelphia Eagles will be inducting three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins into the franchise's Hall of Fame. As the defending champions, the Eagles will celebrate their 2024 championship during their home opener and celebrate Jenkins' induction, which will take place during their Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears on November 28.

The Eagles announced Jenkins' induction to their Hall of Fame, per The Athletic's Zach Betman.

“Malcolm Jenkins will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame this season, the team announced,” Betman reported.

Jenkins joins 49 players who have been inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame. He finished with 406 tackles and 11 interceptions in six seasons with the Eagles. After spending his first five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Jenkins joined Philadelphia in 2014, where he spent his prime years and was named to three Pro Bowl teams.

He helped the Eagles win two Super Bowl victories in 2009 and 2017.

Jason Kelce drops humble admission on Eagles Hall of Fame

Article Continues Below

Eagles center Jason Kelce put a bow on his NFL career in 2023. As the five-time Pro Bowler who helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl title in 2017, Kelce talked about the NFL Hall of Fame and the likelihood of being honored sometime soon.

Kelce humbly addressed the Hall of Fame, per the Exciting Mics podcast with Eagles running backs Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship.

“It will be weird to be honest with you. And I think it's weird because I don’t even think I’m the best player that I’ve played with in the NFL,” Kelce said. “Even on the offensive line. Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, they’re all better players than I ever was.”

Kelce couldn't envision himself on the same level as some of his teammates during his time with the Eagles.

“I think I was very good at Center, but I was a scheme specific guy. And when I think of Hall of Fame players, I think of people that, this is a guy that was so good that no matter what team, who he played with, wherever he was at he was going to be one of the best players of all-time. And I just don’t think that was the case for me,” said Kelce.

Kelce was a seven-time Pro-Bowler who spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles. He was named to five consecutive Pro Bowls before retiring in 2024 at 36, one season before the Eagles captured their fifth Super Bowl title.