Kyrie Irving continues to make progress in his injury rehab for the Dallas Mavericks. However, his status to return to the court remains a big question mark.

Irving is nearing a full year since tearing his ACL last March, ending his time in the 2024-25 campaign. The Mavericks' season came to a close in the play-in tournament, a significant descent from the NBA Finals appearance they enjoyed in 2024.

Irving completed his 10th month into the recovery, getting closer to a potential return to the hardwood. However, team insider Tim MacMahon poured cold water on a definitive timetable coming to fruition for the veteran star guard.

“The return date of Kyrie Irving, the co-star on the Mavs' 2024-25 NBA Finals team, as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in early March remains to be determined. He has yet to be cleared to practice, and while Irving has made it clear that he hopes to play this season, sources anticipate that, considering the Mavs' place in the standings, there will be discussions about postponing his comeback until next season,” MacMahon said.

What's next for Mavericks while Kyrie Irving recovers

Kyrie Irving stands out as one of the best guards in the NBA when healthy. After an excellent playoff run alongside Luka Doncic as the Mavericks' star duo, their time together came to an abrupt end when Dallas sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Irving and Davis only played one game together as the latter sustained a significant injury before the former tore his ACL. Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game throughout 50 appearances last season. In the meantime, Dallas will hope for Irving to make a full recovery and strong return to form at age 34.

Dallas has an 18-26 record on the season, holding the 12th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are three games above the Utah Jazz and 6.5 games above the Sacramento Kings while trailing the Memphis Grizzlies by one game and Los Angeles Clippers by 1.5 games.

Three of the Mavericks' next four games will be at home while they gear up for their next matchup. They host the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.