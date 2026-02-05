On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards agreed to an Anthony Davis-led trade. The deal came to fruition almost exactly a year after the Mavs acquired Davis in the Luka Doncic deal. Moving on from the big man was surely a difficult decision, but it represents a fresh start as the Mavs prepare to build around Cooper Flagg. Will the Mavs enter a complete rebuild and move away from all of their veterans, however? People familiar with the situation have told ClutchPoints that Kyrie Irving likely won't be traded.

Additionally, I have not heard anything about the Mavericks having serious interest in moving on from Irving. Dallas values his leadership, and it seems as if the Mavs believe Kyrie can help Flagg's development. So while the team is rebuilding as evidenced by the Davis trade, Irving may play a role in the rebuild as a veteran leader.

Of course, the team has other veterans on the roster. Will players such as Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall be moved ahead of Thursday's trade deadline?

Mavericks' plans

Daniel Gafford is dealing with a right ankle sprain at the moment. He is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It still seems as if Gafford is the likeliest player on the team to be moved, but the injury adds another element of the situation to monitor.

Klay Thompson has become a fan-favorite in Dallas. Although things have not gone according to plan for Thompson — who signed in Dallas to win another championship before the Mavericks traded Doncic — Klay has maintained a positive outlook and has embraced his role off the bench. A source said a Thompson trade may not happen, but the chances of it occurring are higher than an Irving trade.

The Mavs are seemingly open to moving Thompson but his trade market is uncertain.

Marshall recently told Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports that he wants to continue to play alongside Flagg. While speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd left the door open for a Marshall trade, saying “he could be traded.” However, the quote should not be taken out of context, as Kidd was explaining that basketball is a business and anything can happen. He was not necessarily suggesting that a trade will occur.

From what I've heard, Marshall is more likely than Irving to be traded but less likely than Gafford to be moved. The Mavs appreciate everything that Marshall has brought to the team. If they find a deal that makes sense, Dallas could move on from Marshall. With that being said, the Mavericks won't force a trade.

Will Mavs make any other trades after Davis deal?

Gafford remains the Mavs' most serious trade candidate, but the injury could prove to be an obstacle for a trade. Thompson and Marshall could be traded, but it also would not be surprising to see them both in Dallas after the trade deadline. As for Irving, a deal is unlikely.

However, given what occurred last year with Doncic, I'm hesitant to completely rule anything out. Nevertheless, I do not expect Kyrie Irving to be moved based on what I've been told.