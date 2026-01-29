The Dallas Mavericks are expected to have most of their rotation available Thursday night as they host the Charlotte Hornets, with veteran guard Klay Thompson listed as probable and rookie standout Cooper Flagg set to play.

Dallas (19–28) enters the matchup looking to snap a two-game losing streak against a Charlotte team (20–28) riding a four-game win streak. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center, where the Mavericks will also retire the No. 24 jersey of franchise legend Mark Aguirre.

The Mavericks’ injury report released Thursday afternoon lists Thompson as probable with left knee soreness, signaling optimism that the 35-year-old will be available. Thompson last appeared in Saturday’s 116–110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing with six points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist while shooting 2-for-5 from three-point range in 14 minutes.

Now in his second season with Dallas, Thompson has settled into a reserve role while providing spacing and perimeter defense. Through 43 games, including eight starts, he is averaging 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from the field, 38 percent from three and 69.7 percent from the free throw line in 22 minutes per contest.

Mavericks monitor Klay Thompson as lineup stabilizes vs. Hornets

Article Continues Below

Dallas is also expected to have Flagg back in the lineup after he missed Wednesday’s 118-105 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left ankle injury management. The 19-year-old rookie has been a central piece of the Mavericks’ rotation throughout the season, taking on significant responsibility as a scorer and secondary playmaker.

Entering Thursday, Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while logging heavy minutes. His return provides a boost as Dallas faces a Charlotte team that has gained momentum during the past week.

Final confirmation on Thompson’s availability is expected closer to tipoff, but the Mavericks appear positioned to be near full strength for a nationally notable night honoring Aguirre while trying to halt their recent slide.