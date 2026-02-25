Marvin Bagley was an afterthought in the discourse surrounding the Dallas Mavericks' trade return for Anthony Davis. However, the former No. 2 pick has made an impact for the Mavericks during his first games following the blockbuster deal.

Bagley turned in his most efficient performance of the season during Tuesday's 123-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-10 big man posted a team-high 22 points and five rebounds on 10-of-13 shooting in 20 minutes off the bench.

“He’s a really good player,” Jason Kidd said of Bagley's performance. Talking to him, he’s a grown up and he understands the NBA game a little bit. Sometimes it takes time. We all want it to happen overnight. But I think the coaching staff, the media, everyone that’s been on this road trip with him has made him comfortable, and you can see the way he’s playing. If it’s not in the post, it’s an offensive rebound, and then playing defense for us. So the trust with everybody is high, and he’s brand new, and that just shows how talented he is.”

Bagley has been unable to find an NBA home after the Sacramento Kings selected him No. 2 overall in 2018, directly ahead of Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young.

The former Duke star has changed teams six times during his eight-year NBA career. After spending his first three seasons with the Kings, he saw stints with the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards before landing in Dallas at this year's trade deadline.

While Bagley's career has been disappointing, he's making the most of his new opportunity with the rebuilding Mavericks. With Derek Lively sidelined, the 26-year-old has averaged 13.0 points and 8.2 rebounds on 64.3 percent shooting across five appearances with the team.

“Just keep building,” Bagley said of his mindset following Tuesday's win. “It’s continuing to learn each other, at least for myself and the new guys. Just continuing to gel with the guys that have been here, learning the system, and just every day putting your best foot forward and giving it your all. That’s my mindset, and it looks like that’s the rest of the guy’s mindset here as well. I love to be a part of this, and I’m just happy that I have teammates like that.”

Bagley is on an expiring minimum contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.