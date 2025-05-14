Marvin Bagley III, the former second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is preparing for the upcoming NBA free agency frenzy. As the Memphis Grizzlies now know, the 26-year-old has carved out a seven-year career defined not by flashy highlights but by an unyielding commitment to preparation and mental fortitude. In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Bagley III opened up about the personal attributes that have sustained him through the NBA’s highs and lows, the culture-building traits he brings to championship-contending teams, and some reflections on the first NBA Playoffs experience with the Grizzlies.

The conversation's insights reveal a veteran whose value extends far beyond the stat sheet. When asked about his most important yet underappreciated attribute, Bagley III didn’t hesitate.

“My mindset,” he began. “How I prepare and how I control the controllables. A lot of things in the NBA are up and down. Things can change quickly.”

There is only one way to prepare for change as a talented, rotation-worthy trade piece or an unrestricted free agent in this industry. For a player who has navigated multiple teams and fluctuating roles, this mental resilience is the cornerstone of his longevity, regardless of circumstance.

“I'm prepared at all times, mentally and physically,” continued Bagley III. “Whatever situation it is or comes, I can go out there, play the hardest, and compete to help the team in positive ways. That's really where my mind is at and how I try to prepare every day coming into practice.”

Journeyman cannot worry about the name on the front of the jersey as much, though the Grizzlies were a welcomed landing spot at the trade deadline. Keeping NBA checks coming requires a certain level of personal accountability and responsibility. It's the same traits organizations look for when seeking out culture-building veterans. This focus on controlling what he can (effort, preparation, and attitude) has allowed Marvin Bagley III to thrive as a journeyman in a league where adaptability is paramount.

“(All preparation) starts with individual work, my lifts, and just staying ready,” Bagley III told ClutchPoints. “It's an Always Be Prepared mindset, whether I'm playing a lot or not playing much at all. Whatever it is, I'm sticking with that and just focusing on getting better. That has carried me throughout my seven years.”

In an era where roster turnover is constant, NBA teams prize veterans who embody accountability and foster winning cultures. Bagley, now in his seventh season, understands the responsibility that comes with being a professional.

“People forget about the mental side and the support,” stressed Bagley III. “People focus on working on jump shots and lifting weights, what dunks you did, or watching film, but nobody really focuses on the mind. If you can control that, keep yourself under control, keep the emotions in check, and keep everything in perspective, but still show up when things are tough or not looking good. Even when things are looking great, they're going well, it's still keeping that mindset to show up every day and trying to get better in one way, shape, or form.”

This mentality aligns perfectly with what championship teams seek: players who prioritize team success, maintain professionalism, and set an example for younger teammates. Bagley’s ability to stay even-keeled, whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, makes him a valuable asset for organizations aiming to build a sustainable winning culture.

As for finally being on the wrong end of an NBA Playoffs sweep with the Grizzlies? True to his mindset, Bagley III found value in the experience. His ability to find joy in the process sets him apart as a player who understands the bigger picture.

“It is a part of the process and I've enjoyed it all,” Bagley III smiled. “It's been fun. This was my first playoff experience so to be able to be in these environments, even on the road with everyone cheering, it was all about soaking in the moment while making sure I was mentally present. Obviously, I would have loved to win at least one against OKC but I'm trying to enjoy every moment. These moments don't just come so enjoy every second.”

Marvin Bagley III may not be the household name some expected when he was drafted second overall, but his journey reflects the qualities that keep players in the league: preparation, accountability, and mental toughness. His “Always Be Prepared” mindset and focus on the mental side of the game make him a culture-carrier, the kind of veteran teams like the Grizzlies lean on for stability and leadership.

The only question now is just how much the Grizzlies will value the forward's skillset this summer. Issues include availability (only one season above 44 games played), defense, and outside shooting (29% 3PA career – 11% with Grizzlies). It is unlikely there will be suitors coming with an offer around the full Midlevel Exception ($14,809,200) if only to have Bagley III's leadership in a lottery-bound locker room to start the season. Another move at the trade deadline would be all but assured if that market does develop.

Teams eyeing the postseason and above the luxury tax lines can offer $5,9 million; those operating above the cap but below the tax can offer a room exception of $9,220,050. Will the Grizzlies get into a bidding war? Doubtful, but they should keep tabs on the price.