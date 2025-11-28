After initially being listed as questionable due to a calf strain that kept him out for around a month, Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is reportedly expected to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. So, what should fans expect to see from AD in his return from injury?

It goes without saying, but Friday's contest will give Davis extra motivation. Last season, the Mavericks and Lakers agreed to a trade that saw Davis end up in Dallas while Luka Doncic was moved to LA. Davis even recently admitted that he wants to play against the Lakers.

“You know what game I want to play (vs. Lakers),” Davis told reporters Wednesday, via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. “But we’ll see. We’ll have a conversation and see what makes the most sense with the medical staff and coaching staff.”

Two days later, it appears the decision has been made following initial uncertainty.

Anthony Davis' motivation could be out-weighed by minutes restriction

Although nothing has yet been announced, one has to imagine Davis will have a minutes restriction in his return from injury following such a lengthy absence. The Mavericks know AD can give them a pivotal boost in their effort to upset the Lakers in Los Angeles, but Dallas also wants to avoid another Davis injury.

Davis could still certainly have a big game. A minutes restriction would limit his production, though. Nevertheless, he clearly has the motivation and will give everything he has while on the floor.

AD vs. Luka

Article Continues Below

The players will likely downplay the matchup, but all eyes will be on Davis and Doncic as they play against their former teams. Additionally, Cooper Flagg — the 2005 No. 1 overall pick — will receive attention as well. Flagg has said he's treating the contest as just another game, but fans will want to see how he performs against the Mavs' former franchise star.

The AD vs. Luka storyline is the most attention-grabbing element of the affair, however. Davis was unable to play last year when the Mavericks visited the Lakers, so this will be his first time playing against them in Los Angeles since the trade. Many analysts and fans have called the trade a win for the Lakers, so Davis will surely want to prove them wrong and play especially well on Friday night.

How will Anthony Davis fit in the offense?

From a defensive standpoint, AD serves as an anchor. He can guard multiple positions and offers All-Defense talent. It will be interesting to see how he fits in the offense, though.

Before Davis suffered the injury this season, Flagg was playing the point guard position. The Mavericks finally realized the experiment wasn't working and Flagg has returned to his natural position at forward once again. AD will probably start at the four with Daniel Gafford at the three, so fans can expect to see him consistently at the high-post.

If AD can find cutters (such as Flagg) while also creating his own shot, the Mavs' league-worst offense should be able to take a step forward. In a perfect world, Dallas would have a play-maker for Davis as well. Dallas' lack of true point guard options limits their possibilities in that regard, however.

Nevertheless, Anthony Davis is poised to have a big performance on Friday night against Luka Doncic and the Lakers — even with a potential minutes restriction.