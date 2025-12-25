Las Vegas Raiders injury concerns took center stage Thursday as updates regarding star defensive end Maxx Crosby continued trending in the wrong direction ahead of the Raiders vs. New York Giants Week 17 matchup. The Raiders injury report listed Crosby as a non participant for a second straight practice, placing his game-time status under a microscope spotlight late in the season.

The Raiders officially released its Thursday injury report as required by league rules despite no on field session due to the holiday. The Raiders and Giants both submitted estimated participation levels, continuing Wednesday designations. Crosby remained listed as did not participate with a knee issue as the Raiders manage their most impactful defender.

The Fresno Bee’s Anthony Galaviz shared the official injury report on X (formerly known as Twitter), offering clarity on how both teams entered the holiday week and why the designations remain procedural rather than definitive.

The veteran pass rusher's absence stands out given his recent recognition and production. Crosby earned his fifth career selection earlier this week while continuing to generate pressure despite the Raiders’ 2-13 record. He has recorded at least one sack in three of his last four games and leads all edge defenders in run stop win rate.

The Raiders injury report also listed Raheem Mostert as a non participant with ankle and knee issues, while Tyler Lockett and Kolton Miller remained limited. Caleb Rogers showed positive movement with a full participation estimate as he works back from a quad injury.

Across the field, the Giants enter Week 17 severely short handed up front. Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas, and John Michael Schmitz were all listed as non participants, creating a potential advantage if Crosby plays.

With both teams sitting at identical records, the Raiders vs. Giants Week 17 clash carries major draft implications. Crosby’s practice status on Friday will likely determine whether the Raiders unleash their star or protect him in a season focused on the future.