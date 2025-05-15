The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in pursuing a point guard during the NBA offseason. With Kyrie Irving not expected to return until the middle of the 2025-26 campaign, Dallas could use backcourt help and additional leadership. Irving is recovering from ACL surgery so adding another guard is seemingly a priority for this Mavs team. A number of candidates have already been mentioned, but would future Hall of Famer Chris Paul make sense?

Paul, who recently turned 40 years old, spent the 2024-25 season playing in Texas. However, he played for one of the Mavericks rivals in the San Antonio Spurs. Would CP3 consider signing with another Texas team in free agency?

Retirement rumors have swirled around Paul. After all, he is already on track to make the Hall of Fame and he is 40 years old. Paul may be open to returning for at least one more season, though.

Assuming CP3 does indeed decide to return, signing with the Mavs makes sense for multiple reasons.

Why Chris Paul should consider signing with Dallas

Paul has yet to earn an NBA championship. Although the Mavs dealt with backlash following the Luka Doncic trade, their roster is built to contend. It goes without saying, but they need to have a healthier overall season. Injuries decimated their 2024-25 campaign.

If Anthony Davis and the Mavericks can stay healthy, Dallas should be able to make a legitimate postseason run.

With Irving expected to miss the first few months of the season, Paul could start for the Mavericks. He isn't the scorer he once was but CP3 can still find the open man on a consistent basis. Klay Thompson would surely see his numbers improve playing alongside Paul. A Paul-Anthony Davis pick-and-roll duo could be lethal as well.

The Mavericks recently landed the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. As long as they don't trade the pick, Dallas will likely select Duke's Cooper Flagg. Paul could mentor the 18-year-old phenom as well, as CP3 is regarded as one of the best leaders in the league.

Why signing Chris Paul makes sense for Mavericks

As mentioned, Paul potentially mentoring Flagg would be a bonus of signing him for the Mavs. With Irving out for the first few months of the year, Dallas is going to need a point guard to help lead the way. Paul presents a short-term option at the position.

Once Kyrie returns, the Mavericks could either start both Kyrie and Paul or have CP3 come off the bench. Paul would still draw starts, though, as Dallas will proceed with caution once Irving returns.

Although Paul has never won a championship, he is a guard who has often played for competitive teams in the NBA. He understands what it takes to lead a quality roster. The Mavericks will be linked to plenty of guards this offseason, but they should strongly consider pursuing Chris Paul.