The Dallas Mavericks officially selected Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday. Flagg was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, as he features the ceiling of a superstar. However, what should fans expect for his career in Dallas?

Flagg played well during his one season at Duke. His NBA future is exciting to say the least. Now, we will be looking at three bold predictions for Flagg. Don't expect to see the basic predictions such as Flagg taking home the Rookie of the Year, as that is certainly not anywhere near bold (although, I do expect Flagg to win the Rookie of the Year).

Without further ado, here are three bold Cooper Flagg predictions after getting selected by the Mavs in the NBA Draft.

Cooper Flagg starts the NBA All-Star Game as a rookie

The thought of Flagg making the All-Star Game as an 18-year-old rookie is fairly bold in itself. The idea that he will start the game — especially in the loaded Western Conference — unquestionably meets our criteria for the bold requirements.

The fact of the matter is that Dallas will rely on Flagg more than one may expect in his rookie season. With Kyrie Irving set to miss the first portion of the 2025-26 campaign while recovering from ACL surgery, Anthony Davis will emerge as the Mavs' primary scoring option. There is a realistic opportunity for Flagg to become Dallas' secondary scoring option as a rookie, though.

Klay Thompson is going to receive a respectable amount of shots per game. PJ Washington is a capable scorer. Dereck Lively II has continued to take steps forward (more on him later). However, if this Dallas offense wants to reach its full potential without Irving, it will need Flagg to step up alongside AD.

When one factors in Flagg's defensive potential as well his intriguing scoring ceiling, the idea of Flagg emerging as one of the best players in the NBA during the 2025-26 season doesn't seem as difficult to believe.

Mavericks bring home a championship within Flagg's first three seasons

I'm not claiming that the Mavs will win the NBA Finals in 2025-26. The future is suddenly bright for this team once again, though, something that fans may have questioned before the NBA Draft Lottery given the previous Luka Doncic trade.

Anthony Davis will likely spend the next couple of seasons in Dallas. Kyrie Irving intends to sign a new three-year contract with the Mavs. Dereck Lively II could become a star down the road. Klay Thompson is a four-time champion. And with Cooper Flagg now on the roster, this team's championship window is open.

It may require a year or two, especially with Irving's injury, but I expect the Mavericks to win their first championship since 2011 within the next three seasons.

Cooper Flagg and Dereck Lively II emerge as star duo

My last prediction focuses on two former Duke stars. It is easy to forget that despite entering his third NBA season, Dereck Lively II is still only 21 years old. Cooper Flagg, meanwhile, won't turn 19 years old until December.

Once Kyrie returns, Irving and Davis will lead the way. Irving is 33 and Davis is 32, though. Flagg and Lively represent the Mavs' future.

Lively has displayed signs of becoming a star early in his career. Injuries have unfortunately limited him. If he can stay healthy, Lively could take a big step forward. He has also been working to develop a 3-point shot, and his game will reach another level if he earns the green light to shoot long-range attempts in games.

Flagg features a balanced all-around game. The Lively-Flagg duo projects to work well together. They can both help to anchor a defense while impacting the game on the offensive end of the floor.

The final prediction is that Flagg and Lively will emerge as a star duo in the NBA.