The Dallas Mavericks have fully leaned into starting Cooper Flagg at point guard, a move that sparked significant debate since the start of the season.

Head coach Jason Kidd recently offered a profanity-laced defense of the decision, dismissing media critics. “Criticism? That’s your opinion. You guys write that bulls—. I know what the f— I’m doing. I build players,” Kidd stated.

He cited his past success with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the vision for this move. This gamble is paying off, as the first-overall pick has evolved into a solid ball-handler while averaging approximately 22 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Despite this growth, the Mavericks fell 111-107 to the Houston Rockets on Saturday in a game marked by officiating controversy.

Two days after setting a franchise rookie record, Flagg scored 34 points, but Kidd was incensed by a late no-call on a layup attempt that would have tied the score with 25 seconds left.

In an interview with ESPN, Kidd criticized the referees for failing to send the rookie to the line. “I saw a foul. Sean [Wright], Simone [Jelks], and Jason [Goldenberg] were awful tonight. The referees were unacceptable. It's a foul, and he needs to be at the free-throw line. Now, does he make both? That's up to the player, but the referees did not do their job. They were terrible,” Kidd said.

Flagg's performance included 13-of-25 shooting and 12 rebounds, making him the only teenager to record consecutive 30-point double-doubles.

Article Continues Below

According to ESPN Research, Flagg's 50 points in the paint over his last two games are the most by any rookie in a two-game span since 1997.

Kevin Durant noted that “he's figured it out. He understands that he's tough to stop”. Flagg addressed the officiating as well, stating, “I definitely felt some contact, but at the end of the day, the refs are the ones making the call, so it is what it is”.

Although Flagg set a teenager record with 83 points in two contests, the Mavericks dropped to a 19-30 record.

Regarding his coach speaking up, Flagg said, “I feel like JK has a lot of trust in me… That's just having my back”.

The bond between Kidd and Flagg remains central as they prepare to face the Boston Celtics on February 3.