It was recently reported that Anthony Davis would play in just one of the Dallas Mavericks' back-to-back two games in Los Angeles. With Davis making his return from injury on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers in a 129-119 loss, the big man is not expected to play on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Jason Kidd reaffirmed Davis’ status (of not playing Saturday),” Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reported Friday night after the Mavs-Lakers game.

The Mavericks are going to proceed with extreme caution. Friday's matchup represented just Davis' sixth game played of the 2025-26 season. A calf strain has forced him to miss a significant amount of time, and the Mavs understand that AD is an injury-prone player. The last thing they want to do is risk further injury.

Although the Mavericks' official injury report for the second contest of the back-to-back has yet to be released, Davis won't be available on Saturday night against the Clippers.

How Anthony Davis played in return vs. Lakers

Davis played the Lakers in Los Angeles for the first time since last year's shocking trade on Friday evening. He was on a minutes restriction but still recorded 12 points, five assists, five rebounds and three blocks. AD went 6-10 from the field as well.

It was a respectable performance for the Mavericks star after missing around a month of action. The Mavs ultimately lost the game, but they were competitive for most of the matchup against a talented Lakers squad.

Barring any injury setbacks, Anthony Davis will most likely next take the floor on Monday night against the Nuggets in Denver.