The Los Angeles Rams found themselves in a surprisingly competitive dogfight with the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. Matthew Stafford's turnover woes have been an issue, but the Rams have also dealt with an ankle injury to star running back Kyren Williams.

Williams suffered the injury early and did not outright leave the game, but quietly stood on the sidelines without handling his usual workload. The team reported on social media that he is questionable to return at halftime.

The in-game questionable tag is never a good sign, but Williams exited the locker room preparing to return. The running back warmed up on the field during halftime and “looked good on a couple cuts,” according to Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News.

He was back on the field for the Rams' first drive of the second half. However, he appears to be in line for a decreased workload after fielding just seven carries for 39 rushing yards through the first 30 minutes of action.

The severity of Williams' injury was overlooked in the first half due to Blake Corum's dominance. The second-year back handled just four carries in the first half, but ran for 41 yards. Corum also punched in his second touchdown of the year just before halftime to give Los Angeles a 21-17 lead.

After serving as a strict backup to Williams in his rookie year, Corum has emerged as an elite complementary runner to the Pro Bowler. Entering Week 13, the Michigan alum has averaged 10.6 carries and 37.0 rushing yards in his last five games.