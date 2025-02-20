After suffering an adductor injury in his debut game with the Dallas Mavericks, there seems to be a positive update on Anthony Davis' status moving forward, according to Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta.

“The Mavs announce that Anthony Davis is ‘making good progress.' He will be re-evaluated in two weeks,” Mistretta wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There have been conflicting reports surrounding Davis' injury over the past few weeks, as some have said that he will be out for a long period of time but won't need surgery, according to Marc Stein.

“The team has yet to announce a firm treatment course for Davis — whether or not surgery can be avoided in response to the adductor strain he sustained in his Mavericks bow against Houston on Feb. 8,” Stein wrote. “There has likewise been no projected recovery timetable publicly established by the Mavericks for Davis. It is believed that the absence of a publicly shared timetable is by design as Davis pursues a non-surgical route to recovery.

“One source close to the process told the The Stein Line on Wednesday that ‘no timetable' has been established for Davis' return to the lineup beyond the mutual determination reached by the Mavericks and the Davis camp that both parties ‘will be cautious' in bringing him back.”

The Mavericks have been dealing with several injuries to their frontcourt, and the hope is that they can all get healthy sooner than later. Besides Davis, Daniel Gafford suffered an injury before the All-Star break, and he's expected to miss at least the next six weeks.

Derek Lively II has missed a lot of time with an injury, and it's not certain when he will return to the floor. On a good note, it sounds like P.J. Washington could be back for the Mavericks soon, as he was playing some of his best basketball before injury.