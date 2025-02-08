DALLAS — Anthony Davis started his Dallas Mavericks career strong, scoring 24 points in the first half against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. However, he appeared to suffer a noncontact injury in the fourth quarter. Davis ultimately exited the game and headed to the locker room.

Anthony Davis suffers injury vs. Rockets

Davis' strong start was important for the Mavs. The team has received no shortage of backlash since making the shocking Luka Doncic trade. In fact, Mavs fans even protested the trade outside of the American Airlines Center before Saturday's game.

However, Davis suffered a lower body injury on Saturday. The Mavs announced later in the fourth quarter that Davis was doubtful to return to the game.

The Mavericks lead the Rockets 100-93 with over four minutes remaining in the contest as of this story's writing. It remains to be seen if AD will return to the game, but the Mavs' update suggests it is rather unlikely.

If so, it is an unfortunate ending for Davis' debut with his new team. He started extremely strong as mentioned. The atmosphere inside the American Airlines Center felt playoff-like as Mavs fans embraced their new superstar despite losing Doncic in the trade.

Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. He has dealt with injury trouble throughout his career, though. The Mavs are hopeful that injuries will not be a consistent issue for him moving forward, but Saturday's situation obviously leaves room for concern.

All we know about the injury for now is that it is a “lower body” issue for Davis. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Anthony Davis' injury status as they are made available.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will attempt to earn a victory against the Rockets despite Davis' injury departure. Doing so will be a challenge without question, though.