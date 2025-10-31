Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis will miss the team's next two games with an injury, the team announced Friday. AD sustained the injury — a low grade calf strain — during the first quarter of Wednesday's 107-105 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Mavs are set to play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in Mexico City before traveling to Houston to play the Rockets on Monday night. Davis will then be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's game at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

