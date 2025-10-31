With Kyrie Irving recovering from a torn ACL, the Dallas Mavericks already had little room for error going into the 2025-26 NBA season. Their need for a point guard and consistent offensive production is apparent through the first five games of the campaign. Losing Anthony Davis for an extended period of time could instantly thrust the Mavs into survival mode and cause fans to wonder if they are even a playoff team. Fortunately, the frontcourt force had positive news to share.

“It is going to be day to day,” Davis said regarding the lower leg injury he suffered in Wednesday's 107-105 win versus the Indiana Pacers, via ESPN. “But I feel better that is for sure.”

When the 2020 champion and four-time All-NBA First-Team selection bent over in obvious discomfort, fans assumed the worst. Considering Davis' lengthy injury history, one can understand why panic permeated American Airlines Center. He sustained an abductor strain in his Mavericks debut last February and played only nine contests with the team.

Expecting Davis to log 70-plus games like he did during the 2023-24 campaign is probably asking too much, but Dallas is counting on him to set the tone and position the squad for a successful start to the NBA year. Still, the Mavs obviously do not want to rush the three-time All-Defensive First-Teamer back onto the court too soon.

While it is not official as of now, Anthony Davis is expected to sit out Saturday's clash with the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City. Although the NBA surely wants one of its more recognizable stars to headline this international spectacle, Dallas has a season to consider. ClutchPoints will keep you updated on this injury situation, but it appears the franchise has avoided a brutal blow. Mavericks fans and general manager Nico Harrison can exhale. For now.