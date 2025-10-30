DALLAS — Anthony Davis was initially listed as probable due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy heading into Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers before ultimately being made available before tip-off. In the first quarter, however, Davis headed to the locker room after suffering an injury scare. According to the Mavs, AD is dealing with left lower leg soreness and was initially questionable to return. At halftime, however, the Mavericks said Davis would not return to the game.

Davis has dealt with no shortage of injury trouble throughout his career. The Mavericks were hoping he'd stay healthy this season, but injuries are already beginning to become a concern for the big man. The same can be said for the entire team, as Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II are among the Mavericks currently battling the injury bug.

Anthony Davis had played well through the first four games of the 2025-26 season despite the team's overall 1-3 record. AD entered Wednesday's contest averaging 25 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per outing.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg is still adjusting to the NBA. Many other players on the roster have struggled. The Mavericks clearly need Anthony Davis on the floor. He is the best player on the team.

At the moment, Dallas is focused on trying to defeat the Pacers. Wednesday's contest is the final matchup of the Mavs' current five-game homestand. Falling to 1-4 to begin the season — especially when all of the games were at home — would certainly be far from ideal.

As for Anthony Davis' injury status, we will continue to monitor and provide updates as they are made available.