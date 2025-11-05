The Dallas Mavericks were dealt a major blow after Anthony Davis sustained a calf injury last week. The originally prognosis for Davis’ was that he was going to miss two games due to said injury. However, Davis remained out for a third consecutive game as the Mavericks face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, as per ClutchPoints’ Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta.

Anthony Davis first suffered the calf injury during the Mavericks’ game against the Indiana Pacers back on Oct. 29. He exited the game early and did not return. He was then ruled out for the team’s two-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, and was expected to be re-evaluated upon completion of the trip.

Davis was the centerpiece for the Mavericks in the widely-panned Luka Doncic trade from last season. A healthy Davis, combined with a healthy roster overall, gives the Mavericks a formidable team on paper. However, health has been a major issue for the team. In addition to Davis, Dereck Lively II is also sidelined due to a knee injury. He has also been ruled out for the Mavericks’ game against the Pelicans, and will miss his fifth consecutive game.

Article Continues Below

Davis has appeared in five games for the Mavericks this season at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds. 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 52 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, one of the biggest knocks on Davis from fans and media throughout his career has been his health. However, Davis is just two seasons removed from suiting up in 76 games with the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2023-24. A ten-time All-Star, Davis underwent eye surgery in the offseason prompting him to wear protective eyewear for the rest of his career.