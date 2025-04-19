The majority of the shortcomings this season stemmed from the Dallas Mavericks trading for Anthony Davis. They also traded Luka Doncic away, which left many distraught.

Although the Mavericks were eliminated from the playoffs, they went through a tumultuous final two months of the season. When asked to reflect on the season, Davis responded with transparency and honesty.

“I'm just very appreciative I get to play the game of basketball,” Davis said via Mike Curtis on X (formerly Twitter). “Appreciative to Dallas & the fanbase and my teammates of accepting me & welcoming me with open arms, given the situation.

“It's part of basketball. You can't control what goes on. … The injury happened & I tried to do everything I could to get back on the floor to finish the season & try to carry us into the playoffs. I'm just appreciative.”

Gratitude is something that won't ever fade. While Davis is replacing a franchise player, it's not for the faint of heart. The duo of he and Kyrie Irving were going to be electric.

However, the latter tore his ACL, which was a synopsis of the Mavericks season.

Anthony Davis is grateful for the Mavericks

Funny enough, Davis wasn't expected to be traded to the Mavericks. He was committed to staying with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of his career.

Safe to say that it didn't work out.

Unfortunately though, both teams are on different trajectories. Dallas is eliminated from the playoffs, and the Lakers host the No. 3 seed and a 50-win season.

Either way, Davis has a lot to process with the season concluding on Friday.

“Obviously, it's a lot of emotion. I know it's not directed towards me. The city loved the guy. Get rid of a guy. New guy comes in, yet they want to embrace you & they're thankful for you, it still stings.

“I'm just thankful & appreciative for the city of Dallas & the fans for welcoming me & Max to the new situation.”

At the end of the day, it will take some adjustments for the city to embrace Davis. It wasn't his fault that he was traded to the Mavericks, and the fans know that.

However, if he stays healthy next season, the record and the overall mentality around the team will be very different.