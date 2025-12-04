DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have suddenly earned three consecutive victories. Before the winning streak, though, the Mavs were among the worst teams in the NBA. They are still just 12th in the Western Conference standings with an 8-15 record, but the team is trending in a promising direction. Following Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Miami Heat, Cooper Flagg revealed how the team can learn from their previous “rocky start” to the 2025-26 campaign.

Cooper Flagg on learning from the Mavericks’ “rocky start” to the season: “Obviously it wasn’t the start we were looking for. I think it will give us a lot of gratitude moving forward if we can find success, and can think back to a really rocky start.” pic.twitter.com/0lZFcQ7EZe — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think I learned a lot throughout that period,” Flagg told reporters. “As a team, I think we learned a lot as well. Obviously it wasn't the start we were looking for… I think it will give us a lot of gratitude moving forward if we can find success, and can think back to a really rocky start. We learned a lot, I learned a lot personally. I think I grew a lot in that time period as well.

“Hopefully I'm going to continue to grow and keep getting better moving forward.”

The Mavs are playing an improved brand of basketball. Ryan Nembhard looks like the point guard of the future. Klay Thompson is finding his rhythm from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis is making a significant impact following his return from injury.

Sure, the Mavericks may still be a year or two away from becoming a legitimate contender. With Kyrie Irving expected to return in early 2026, though, anything could happen. A roster with Flagg, Irving, Davis, Thompson and plenty of depth will be intriguing.

The Mavs are set for a big test on Friday against the best team in the league in the Oklahoma City Thunder, however. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST in Oklahoma City.