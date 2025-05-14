In a surprising turn of events, the Dallas Mavericks won the lottery and will be picking No. 1 when the draft comes along. That means that they will have the chance to select Cooper Flagg, who has been the favorite all year to be selected No. 1, regardless of who has the pick. Now that it's set in stone that the Mavericks have the pick, questions have already been asked to Flagg about potentially playing for the team.

“I haven't thought about it a ton yet, I am trying to take things one day at a time… I am going to try to keep being me and playing both sides of the ball and playing hard every single possession,” Flagg said via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Flagg also mentioned during the draft combine that he was focused on the pre-draft process and enjoying that, instead of focusing on being the top pick.

“Just taking it one day at a time… I remember like it was yesterday getting to Duke for the first time,” Flagg said.

Though Flagg doesn't want to talk about it at the moment, there's a very good chance that he'll be playing with the Mavericks if they decide to keep the pick, because he's clearly the best player in the draft.

How does Cooper Flagg feel about the Mavericks?

After the Mavericks won the lottery, all eyes pointed to Flagg as that will most likely be his next destination. It seems like, for now, Flagg is intrigued with the possibility of playing there, according to ESPN.

“Though Flagg initially looked shocked by the results of Monday's draft lottery, sources told ESPN that his camp realized how fortunate he is to land in Dallas,” ESPN wrote. “Flagg is said to be thrilled by the idea of joining a playoff-caliber roster with strong veterans and a team that has a void at the small forward position. The Mavericks have a need for shot creators and will need Flagg to shoulder significant offensive responsibility as a rookie (similar to what we saw at Duke), which will be great for his long-term development.”

Flagg would be joining a team that has championship aspirations, and though there won't be much pressure on him to carry a team in his first year, he may have high expectations as they're trying to win games.