Following the Dallas Mavericks’ unexpected jump to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a new report from ESPN has shed light on Cooper Flagg’s reaction to the development and his potential fit with the franchise. Despite initial surprise at the lottery outcome, sources close to Flagg have indicated that the projected top pick is enthusiastic about the possibility of landing in Dallas.

“Though Flagg initially looked shocked by the results of Monday's draft lottery, sources told ESPN that his camp realized how fortunate he is to land in Dallas,” the report stated. “Flagg is said to be thrilled by the idea of joining a playoff-caliber roster with strong veterans and a team that has a void at the small forward position. The Mavericks have a need for shot creators and will need Flagg to shoulder significant offensive responsibility as a rookie (similar to what we saw at Duke), which will be great for his long-term development.”

Flagg, a 6-foot-7¾, 221-pound forward, enters the draft as one of the most highly regarded prospects in recent years. In his lone season at Duke, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game across 37 contests. He shot 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range, showcasing a versatile skill set that projects well at the NBA level.

Mavericks eye Cooper Flagg to fill key role after NBA Draft lottery win

The Mavericks, who finished just outside playoff contention after losing in the Play-In Tournament, stunned many observers by securing the top pick despite long odds. The lottery win gives Dallas the chance to add a franchise-changing talent while retooling around Anthony Davis, who arrived in a midseason trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Kyrie Irving expected to miss a significant portion of the 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL, Dallas will likely look to Flagg as an immediate contributor. His ability to create offense, defend multiple positions, and operate both on and off the ball fits a pressing need for the Mavericks, particularly at the small forward position where the team lacks depth and long-term stability.

Flagg's potential arrival in Dallas also marks a rare opportunity for the Mavericks to build around a top overall pick. The franchise has only selected first overall once before in its history, taking Mark Aguirre in 1981.

The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With Flagg widely expected to be the top selection, attention will remain on how Dallas plans to incorporate the 19-year-old into its long-term vision. The franchise’s direction could hinge on how quickly Flagg can transition from college standout to NBA difference-make