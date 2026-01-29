DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will be short-handed once again on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson are out, as they highlight a long list of players who won't be available for the game. Flagg is listed as out due to left ankle injury management while Thompson is dealing with left ankle soreness. The good news is that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is hopeful that Thompson and Flagg will be available for Thursday's second of a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets.

“We play again tomorrow, so hopefully they're back tomorrow,” Kidd told reporters before the game.

The hope for their returns on Thursday is promising without question. Kidd's update suggests there is no long-term concern with either issue. Nevertheless, both injuries will be worth closely monitoring.

Article Continues Below

Flagg, 19, is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his first NBA season. He is shooting 47.3 percent from the field as well.

Thompson, a 35-year-old veteran, is averaging 11.7 points while shooting 38 percent on his three-point attempts. Klay was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report. One has to wonder if the back-to-back played a role in the Mavs' decision to hold him out of Wednesday's game. At 35 years old, Dallas is going to proceed with caution when it comes to Thompson's health.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Flagg and Thompson's injury statuses as they are made available. As for Wednesday night's game, tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.