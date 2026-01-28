On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will hit the floor at home for a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to left ankle injury management. Here's everything we know about Flagg's injury and his playing status vs the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Cooper Flagg's playing status vs the Timberwolves

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Flagg will play against the Timberwolves on Wednesday evening. Flagg was originally listed as doubtful prior to the Mavericks' last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, but that game ended up begin postponed due to travel issues as a result of the winter storm.

Meanwhile, Ryan Nembhard is probable for the Mavericks on Wednesday, while Anthony Davis will remain out of the lineup.

Article Continues Below

For the Timberwolves, superstar Anthony Edwards is questionable due to right foot injury maintenance.

Flagg has been appearing on Mavericks injury reports for the last couple of weeks due to the ankle issue, missing some time but performing well when he has been on the floor. At the present moment, Flagg is one of the lone beacons of hope for a Mavericks team that is otherwise embroiled in trade rumors, particularly surrounding Davis, who is currently out of the lineup due to a hand injury.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks will be going up against a Timberwolves team that has been reeling of late, recently losing five straight games before finally getting back into the win column earlier this week against the Golden State Warriors. Of course, the Mavericks' defensive gameplan will change drastically depending on whether or not Edwards is able to go for this game.

In any case, tipoff between Dallas and Minnesota is set for 8:30 pm ET.