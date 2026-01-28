The Dallas Mavericks have had to navigate this season with injuries here and there, but over the past month, they've seemed to have found a little rhythm. Cooper Flagg is starting to figure things out in his rookie season, and others around the team have stepped up as well. Klay Thompson is one player who has found his groove after a slow start to the season, and he's been a key part of the Mavericks coming off the bench.

With the Mavericks set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their next matchup, Thompson's status for the game may be in question after he popped up on the injury report, according to Kevin Gray Jr. of DLLS Mavs.

“The Mavericks have downgraded Klay Thompson to QUESTIONABLE (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves,” Gray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Thompson has been fairly healthy this season, and with the injuries that the team is already dealing with, him being absent would be a blow.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves are also dealing with injuries, and Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable on their injury report.

The Mavericks have yet to see what their team could look like if they're fully healthy, and it might not be until later in the season to find out. Anthony Davis is set to be sidelined for the coming weeks, and Kyrie Irving has yet to return as he continues to rehab from his ACL injury.

There's a chance that the Mavericks could sneak into the Play-In as they're currently 19-27 and 11th in the standings, but they'll have to make up some ground in order to do that.

For now, the most important thing is for them to continue to try and win games now, and the hope is that Thompson doesn't have to miss time with this recent injury.