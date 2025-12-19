DALLAS — When the word “loyalty” is used around the Dallas Mavericks these days, mixed emotions often boil to the surface. On one hand, there's a statue outside of the American Airlines Center of Dirk Nowitzki centered around the idea of loyalty. On the other hand, the Mavs' trading Luka Doncic in the middle of the night in early February of 2025 also cannot be ignored. Cooper Flagg discussed the subject of loyalty after the Mavs' 116-114 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, and while his early-career commitment to Dallas will surely excite fans, the trade from just over 10 months ago may cause some fans to feel bittersweet about the situation.

“Loyalty has always been a big thing for me,” Flagg told reporters. “I think it's just being where my feet are. I've loved every minute of being here. Regardless of what city I was going to be in, I would have loved it, you know, no matter what. I feel like I'm living the dream… I'm trying to live where my feet are and enjoy this environment. I mean, everybody here in Dallas has been so amazing. I'd be foolish not to want to be here for as long as I can.

“Whatever happens, happens. But I'm just trying to enjoy life one day at a time and take what's given to me, and just feel really blessed.”

Cooper Flagg is finding his rhythm on the floor. He recently scored a career-high 42 points and added 23 more on Thursday against the Pistons. The Mavericks are also playing improved basketball following a disappointing start to the season.

He's clearly winning over the fans as well. Fans all yell “Flagg” during the National Anthem whenever that part of the song comes around. When Flagg is going downhill during games, the entire arena becomes silent in anticipation before erupting with cheers when the 18-year-old throws down a massive dunk.

Still, Flagg's “loyalty” admission comes not even a year after Doncic was shockingly traded. As a result, some fans are hesitant to fully embrace a new superstar. There was real heartbreak when Luka was moved.

As someone who has covered the team all season, I can say Cooper Flagg is the real deal, and hopefully he spends his career in Dallas. The fans deserve another franchise superstar to fully embrace. As Flagg said, “Whatever happens, happens,” but fans should not be concerned about the future right now.

We are witnessing the beginning of a potentially legendary career. It's time to sit back and watch this generational talent continue to grow in the NBA.