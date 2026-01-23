After a jittery start to the season, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has now lived up to the hype of being the top overall pick of last year's draft. While there are still areas for improvement, Flagg has proven that he can lead the Mavericks.

A facet of his game that he needs to work on is his three-point shooting. Entering their game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on Thursday, Flagg was shooting just 28.6% from beyond the arc.

In today's NBA, having a reliable outside shot is imperative for any scorer. While Flagg's accuracy from deep remains a question mark, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is not worried. He should know, of all people.

“A quick fun fact, (during) my rookie season, I shot 29% from three, and it ended up being okay. We’re not worried about Cooper’s three-ball,” said Nowitzki on NBA on Prime.

Nowitzki, a one-time MVP, also acknowledged that Flagg is becoming more confident with his three-point shot, recognizing that the former Duke standout is also tasked with doing other things for the Mavericks.

Dirk Nowitzki on Cooper Flagg: “My rookie season, I shot 29% from three and it ended up being okay. We’re not worried about Cooper’s three ball.” pic.twitter.com/1rVoLlQx73 — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) January 23, 2026

“He had a lot on his plate early on in the season with running the point guard (position) and trying to get the ball to everyone. I think he's been a lot better from month to month. He's been more comfortable stepping into shots,” added Nowitzki.

“He's been in a great rhythm since he moved to his normal spot, averaging 26 and 5 and almost 50% from the floor.”

Many forget that Flagg is just 19 years old. The learning curve is high, and gaining more confidence with his outside shot will only make him even more of a threat.

Just ask Nowitzki, who indeed turned out to be okay.