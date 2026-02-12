Heading into the All-Star break, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Dallas Mavericks has been the emergence of Cooper Flagg.

One of the unquestionable rising stars of the NBA's next generation, Flagg was scheduled to appear in the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend, but according to ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel, he won't be able to play, as an MRI revealed a foot sprain that will cost the rookie team.

“Mavericks star rookie Cooper Flagg underwent an MRI that revealed a left midfoot sprain,” Siegel wrote. “He will miss Thursday’s game and won’t participate in this weekend’s Rising Stars during All-Star Weekend.”

Widely considered an elite prospect before even setting foot on a college court, Flagg parlayed a great season at Duke into the top spot in the 2025 NBA Draft, landing in Dallas as their Luka Doncic replacement despite having odds in the low single digits heading into the lottery. While things didn't immediately click, with some foolishly asking if Flagg was a bust a week into his career, he turned things around in short order, quickly becoming the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year once more, just like he was before the start of the season.

With Flagg now sidelined through the All-Star break, Mavericks fans won't have much to look forward to as the NBA world descends on Los Angeles for a weekend of fun and festivities. Fortunately, the Mavericks have signalled that 2025-26 is a transitional season as they fully lean into the Flagg era, so having to wait for next year's All-Star weekend to see their young star shine feels like par for the course for the Dallas fanbase.