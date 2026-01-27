One of the opening events of NBA All-Star Weekend is the Rising Stars competition, a game that pits some of the top rookies, second-year players and G League players against each other. The NBA announced the participants in the event on Monday, headlined by a couple of standout rookies in Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg and Charlotte Hornets wing Kon Knueppel, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Flagg and Knueppel have been the frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year Award, and they headline the rookies roster for the Rising Stars game. They will be joined by VJ Edgecombe, Derik Queen, Cedric Coward, Dylan Harper, Tre Johnson, Collin Murray-Boyles, Egor Demin and Jeremiah Fears.

Headlining the second-year players for the Rising Stars roster is last year’s No. 1 overall pick Alex Sarr, Stephon Castle, Kyshawn George, Matas Buzelis, Ajay Mitchell, Reed Sheppard, Kel’el Ware, Donovan Clingan, Jaylon Tyson, Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells.

And finally, rounding out the G League Rising Stars roster is Sean East II, Yang Hansen, Ron Harper Jr., David Jones Garcia, Yanic Konan Niederhouser, Alijah Martin and Tristen Newton. With the exception of East, all the rest of he G League players are officially on NBA rosters via standard deal or two-way contracts.

The format for the Rising Stars event at NBA All-Star Weekend will feature four teams of seven players each. The 21 rookies and second-year players will be split into three even teams. The initial games are played to a target score of 40 points, and the final game will be played to 25 points.