DALLAS, TX — While Cooper Flagg was being selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft in New York, Paige Bueckers was attending the Mavs' draft party at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Bueckers took some time for media availability during the draft party and shared her thoughts on the city of Dallas receiving the No. 1 picks for both the Mavs and Wings in 2025.

“Yeah, it's crazy. Like the odds said, it was 1.8 percent,” Bueckers said. “To be able to get both is really cool.”

Flagg's future is bright in Dallas. The same can be said for Bueckers. When she was drafted, though, Bueckers made it clear that she preferred to live in the moment as compared to thinking about expectations. She provided a similar answer when asked about expectations for Flagg with the Mavs.

“I'm not really into expectations honestly,” Bueckers said. “But for me, I know Cooper thinks the same, we have expectations for ourselves and the standards we set for ourselves. To run your own race, don't run a race of comparison… Do what has gotten you there.”

Bueckers is in the middle of a strong rookie season. The Wings are just 4-12 overall, but they have played a better brand of basketball in recent action. Bueckers will have a tremendous opportunity to take home the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award as well.

Flagg will also be among the favorites to win the NBA Rookie of the Year with the Mavs. He features an all-around balanced game. The difference between Bueckers and Flagg is their age, as Paige is 23 while Flagg is only 18. Nevertheless, both players are ready for the professional level.

The Mavericks have championship aspirations. If Flagg lives up to his potential, Dallas could emerge as a true contender sooner rather than later.