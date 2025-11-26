After beating the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers' playoff chances improved as they head into Week 13. Now, the 49ers' playoff picture has a clear path, and model odds are showing the path to the postseason for San Francisco. Currently, ESPN's model has the Niners with a 91 percent chance of making the playoffs. Other odds simulators are slightly different.

For example, FTN DVOA playoff odds give the Niners slightly less of a chance. They believe the 49ers have an 84.4 percent chance of making it to the playoffs this season. Likewise, the Athletic is somewhere in the middle, giving the Niners an 89 percent chance. The win over the Panthers improved their record to 8-4. More importantly, the 49ers are also 8-2 against the NFC, the best mark among all conference contenders, including the Philadelphia Eagles at 7-2.

The 49ers won an ugly game against the Panthers, making critical offensive mistakes that might have doomed them against other teams. However, their defense stepped up and stopped Carolina when it mattered most. As they head into Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, there is still a strong path to the playoffs.

Article Continues Below

But the 49ers don't have a guaranteed path. They still need to take care of business on the remainder of their schedule. This weekend, the Browns and the elements that go with playing in Cleveland won't be an easy task. The last time the Niners played the Browns was in 2023, and they fell 19-17 in a game where Jake Moody missed the game-winning kick with seconds left.

The 49ers will have a bye week following this game. Then, they will return home for a battle with the Tennessee Titans. Their schedule gets significantly more difficult over the final three games. The Niners will face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday Night Football. Next, they will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football before ending the season with a home clash against the Seattle Seahawks. The Niners likely must go 4-1 over the final five games to absolutely guarantee a playoff spot because the NFC is stronger than it's been in years.