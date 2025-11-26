Fans of Shedeur Sanders have been claiming on social media that Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has some sort of vendetta against the rookie quarterback. With that likely not being true in the slightest, Sanders was asked about how his relationship with Stefanski is going.

While talking with media members on Wednesday, the social media speculation was brought to the 23-year-old quarterback's attention, in which Sanders didn't take the bait, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The former fifth-round pick followed his statement with a clarification about the relationship between Stefanski and himself.

“So, you just want to start trouble, huh?” asked Sheduer Sanders… “What people do outside the building isn't really in my control. It's not in my power. So, I don't, you act like I go out there and tell [Stefanski] to do whatever, ya know? That's not nothing I can control, or I can do. But overall, I'm just happy to be here. Coach Stefanski been coaching since I got here, and he been doing a very great job. You know, with everything that's going on.

“Definitely like a coach,” said Sanders when asked how his relationship is with Kevin Stefanski when the cameras aren't rolling. “He tells me what I need to do on and off the field. We've definitely grown our relationship, and everything is grown. So, I'm just thankful to be here.

The Browns named Shedeur Sanders the official starting quarterback after he had a decent showing in his first career start in the team's 24-10 Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders ended that contest with 209 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception while completing 55.0% of his pass attempts.

His next start will come in Week 13 when the Browns take on the San Francisco 49ers. It will be Sanders' first start in Cleveland.